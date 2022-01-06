Video
Thursday, 6 January, 2022
Home Countryside

Six businesses fined in two districts

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two days fined six business enterprises Tk 82,000 under National Consumer Rights Protection Act in two districts- Pirojpur and Bragerhat.  
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined three business enterprises Tk 7,000 under the National Consumer Rights Protection Act in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.
Assistant Director (AD) of District Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) conducted a drive in the upazila at noon and fined Robin Bakery of Dakshin Bazar Tk 4,000 for making food in an unhealthy environment; and Matri Bhander of Uttar Bazar Tk 2,000, and Shahidul Store of Chirapara area Tk 1,000 for storing date-expired goods.
Sanitary Inspector Ilias Hossain Biplob and members from Kawkhali Police Station were also present during the drive.     
BAGERHAT: Three businesses in Sadar Upazila of the district have been fined Tk 75,000 for making food in an unhealthy environment.
Azizul Kabir, executive magistrate of the district administration, conduced a drive in Sundarghona area on Monday afternoon and fined Nusrat Food Bakery Tk 40,000 while Rathi Bakery Tk 20,000 and Ranbijoypur Mishtanno Bhandar Tk 15,000.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion-6 from Bagerhat camp led by the camp commander SP Al Asad Md Mahfujul Haque and inspector of the BSTI in Khulna Md Rakibul Hasan assisted the mobile court of the executive magistrate during the drive.



