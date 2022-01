Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, inaugurating the electricity connection









Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, inaugurating the electricity connection at Shawon Bazar in Char Mozammel area in Tazumuddin Upazila of Bhola on Wednesday. Bhola Palli Bidyut Samity organized the programme. A total of 1,735 people got the power line and 8,600 more will be provided later on. photo: observer