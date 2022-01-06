Cold-hit people get blankets in four districts



Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, as chief guest, distributed blankets among 1,500 cold-hit people on Tungipara Upazila Complex premises in Gopalganj on Wednesday. photo: observer

GOPALGANJ: Bangladesh Army distributed blankets among 1,500 destitute people in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, as chief guest, inaugurated the distribution programme on Tungipara Upazila Complex Field at noon.

55 Padatik Division GOC and Jashore Area Commander Major General Md Nurul Anwar, Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana, Superintend of Police Ayesha Siddika and Tungipara Municipality Mayor Tozammel Haque Tutul, among others, were present at the programme.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: Blankets were distributed among over 800 cold-hit people in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The blankets were distributed among the poor people on Chilmari Government College Field from the fund of Rupali Bank Limited MD and CEO Md Obayed Ullah Al Mahmud.

Chilmari Upazila Parishad Chairman Shawkat Ali Sarker, Bir Bikram, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahbubur Rahman, Manager of Madhabdi Babur Haat Branch of Rupali Bank Limited Senior Principal Officer Md Razzakul Haider Harun, Chilmari Press Club President Md Nazrul Islam Sabu and Upazila Juba League Joint Convener Zahid Anwar Polash, among others, were also present during the distribution.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Bijoynagar UNO AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed distributed blankets among them in Satvarga Nomadic Slum area under Budhanti Union in the upazila at night from the relief fund of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

RAJSHAHI: At least 500 cold-hit people got blankets in the metropolitan city on Monday.

The blanket distribution was jointly initiated by Bashundhara Group and Kaler Kantha Shubhsangha.

The blankets were distributed by AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation.















Blankets were distributed among cold-hit destitute people in four districts- Gopalganj, Kurigram, Brahmanbaria and Rajshahi, in three days.GOPALGANJ: Bangladesh Army distributed blankets among 1,500 destitute people in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, as chief guest, inaugurated the distribution programme on Tungipara Upazila Complex Field at noon.55 Padatik Division GOC and Jashore Area Commander Major General Md Nurul Anwar, Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana, Superintend of Police Ayesha Siddika and Tungipara Municipality Mayor Tozammel Haque Tutul, among others, were present at the programme.CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: Blankets were distributed among over 800 cold-hit people in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The blankets were distributed among the poor people on Chilmari Government College Field from the fund of Rupali Bank Limited MD and CEO Md Obayed Ullah Al Mahmud.Chilmari Upazila Parishad Chairman Shawkat Ali Sarker, Bir Bikram, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahbubur Rahman, Manager of Madhabdi Babur Haat Branch of Rupali Bank Limited Senior Principal Officer Md Razzakul Haider Harun, Chilmari Press Club President Md Nazrul Islam Sabu and Upazila Juba League Joint Convener Zahid Anwar Polash, among others, were also present during the distribution.BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Monday.Bijoynagar UNO AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed distributed blankets among them in Satvarga Nomadic Slum area under Budhanti Union in the upazila at night from the relief fund of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.RAJSHAHI: At least 500 cold-hit people got blankets in the metropolitan city on Monday.The blanket distribution was jointly initiated by Bashundhara Group and Kaler Kantha Shubhsangha.The blankets were distributed by AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation.