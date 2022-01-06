Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Stolen newborn rescued, one detained

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Jan 5: An infant, who was stolen from Dinajpur 250-bed General Hospital, was rescued from a house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The newborn baby is the daughter of Abdul Latif and Jayeda Begum, residents of Currenthat area in Chirirbandar Upazila.
Police rescued the baby girl from Joydebpur Shahapara Village under Sheikhpura Union in the upazila at around 12pm.
Meanwhile, police detained Shuili Ara, 26, a resident of the area in this connection.
Family sources said the baby girl was born at 9am on Monday and stolen at around 2pm.
Dinajpur SP Md Anwar Hosen handed the infant over to her parents.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six businesses fined in two districts
Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, inaugurating the  electricity connection
Cold-hit people get blankets in four districts
Stolen newborn rescued, one detained
Covid-19: Four more people die, 27 more infected in Rajshahi
Teenager found dead at Lohagara
Cold wave paralyses life in Gaibandha
Nazrul Varsity admission interview going on


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
BCB mulling to give cricketers extra bonus after historical win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], online[email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft