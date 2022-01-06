Stolen newborn rescued, one detained

DINAJPUR, Jan 5: An infant, who was stolen from Dinajpur 250-bed General Hospital, was rescued from a house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The newborn baby is the daughter of Abdul Latif and Jayeda Begum, residents of Currenthat area in Chirirbandar Upazila.

Police rescued the baby girl from Joydebpur Shahapara Village under Sheikhpura Union in the upazila at around 12pm.

Meanwhile, police detained Shuili Ara, 26, a resident of the area in this connection.

Family sources said the baby girl was born at 9am on Monday and stolen at around 2pm.

Dinajpur SP Md Anwar Hosen handed the infant over to her parents.







