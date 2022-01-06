Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Four more people die, 27 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 5: Four more people died of and 27 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Wednesday      morning.
Four more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.
The person who died after being infected with the virus was a resident of Rajshahi District.
Of the deceased who died with the virus symptoms, two were from Rajshahi and another from Natore districts.
Some 24 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 27 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,910 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said of the newly infected people, 18 are in Rajshahi, five in Bogura, two in Natore, and one in Sirajganj and Pabna districts each.
A total of 1,691 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 687 were from Bogura, 326 from Rajshahi including 208 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.
Among the total infected, 96,287 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with seven new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six businesses fined in two districts
Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, inaugurating the  electricity connection
Cold-hit people get blankets in four districts
Stolen newborn rescued, one detained
Covid-19: Four more people die, 27 more infected in Rajshahi
Teenager found dead at Lohagara
Cold wave paralyses life in Gaibandha
Nazrul Varsity admission interview going on


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
BCB mulling to give cricketers extra bonus after historical win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft