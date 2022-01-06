Covid-19: Four more people die, 27 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 5: Four more people died of and 27 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Four more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

The person who died after being infected with the virus was a resident of Rajshahi District.

Of the deceased who died with the virus symptoms, two were from Rajshahi and another from Natore districts.

Some 24 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 27 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,910 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, 18 are in Rajshahi, five in Bogura, two in Natore, and one in Sirajganj and Pabna districts each.

A total of 1,691 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 687 were from Bogura, 326 from Rajshahi including 208 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 96,287 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with seven new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.







