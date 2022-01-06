Video
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:45 AM
Home Countryside

Teenager found dead at Lohagara

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM, Jan 5: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Jahed, 18, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Banglabazar area under Kolaujan Union in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of Jahed hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned room next to a fish project in Purba Lohagara Hazipara area at around 1pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Family members of the deceased said he had long been suffering from mental disorders.
Locals suspect that Jahed might have been killed.
However, police are investigating the matter.
Office-in-Charge of Lohagara Police Station Md Jaker Hossain Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.





