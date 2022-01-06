Cold wave paralyses life in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Jan 5: Intensity of cold wave with dense fog increased on Tuesday due to decreasing temperature that paralysed the normal life in the urban and rural areas of the district.

Severe cold wave coming from Himalayas made lives of the dwellers, especially the homeless and the char people of the district, miserable and intolerable.

According to the Met Office, Rangpur, the lowest temperature was recorded at10.30 degree Celsius in the morning.

The intensity of chilli goes high before sunrise and after sunset. Commuters are facing trouble in getting vehicles, particularly tempo, rickshaw and van, as the presence of the vehicles on roads and bus stands are very thin.

The cold wave victims are mostly babies, children and the aged people from poor and low income families living in the straw huts and fragile dwellings are exposed to the chilly wind blowing from the north.

Poor people, particularly farmers and day-labourers, are the worst sufferers as they cannot work in the field due to stronger cooler wind.

They are crowding the shops of second hand warm clothes and buying those at high prices as the shop owners have increased the prices of all warm clothes due to heavy demand.

Many of the destitute are trying to combat this bone-chilling cold through heat generated from burning straw and old rubber tires. Animals in sheds are covered with old sacks.

As the weather has deteriorated further due to fall in the day's temperature, the residents of sandy char areas in the Brahamaputra and the Teesta River basins are the worst affected, and they are facing bone-chilling cold wind in those areas.

Saiful Islam of Barobaldia Village under Sadar Upazila said he cannot go to filled work due to cold wave and dense fog.

Chairman of Mollarchar Union of the district M. Saiduzzaman said the char-dwellers of the union are the worst sufferers as they are facing bone-biting chilli wind during the winter season for want of warm clothes.

Nezarat's Deputy Collector and also Acting District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer S.M. Foyes Uddin said they had got 44,500 blankets from the Ministry of Relief during the winter season so far, and these are already disbursed to the distressed and the destitute people of the district.

While talking, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin said that he sent a letter to the ministry concerned seeking more blankets for the distressed of the district. In response, the ministry sanctioned TK 78 lakh that were divided to the seven UNOs and four mayors of the municipalities to purchase warm clothes including blankets to distribute those to the cold-stricken people of the district during the current winter season.

