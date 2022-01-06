Video
Home Countryside

Nazrul Varsity admission interview going on

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Jan 5: Jatiya Kobi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) started admission interview for the academic year 2020-21 from Wednesday. It has published admission test results on Monday.
Results can be viewed on the website by using GST Admission Roll and HSC Exam Registration Number.
Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Soumitra Shekhar disclosed the results at a press conference held in the conference room of JKKNIU at 5 pm on Monday.
VC said any information regarding admission can be found on the notice board of the website; interview activities of all the units will start from January 5 and 6; the practical examination of the Faculty of Fine Arts will be held on January 8 at 11 am; and the practical examination of the Department of Music and Theatre and Performance Studies will be held on January 5 and 6 in the respective departments.
Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences was also present at the press conference.
Among others, Nazrul Islam, dean of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Ahmedul Bari, head of the Department of Accounting and Information Systems, Professor Subrata Kumar Dey, head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and Mosammat Jannatul Ferdous, Associate Professor were also      present.
A total of 28,907 students applied for admission in the university. Of them, 5,625 applications were received for 180 seats in the Faculty of Arts (Language and Literature), 309 applications for 160 seats in the Faculty of Arts (Performing Arts), 2,443 applications for 180 seats in the Faculty of Science and Engineering and 230 applications for the Faculty of Business Administration.


