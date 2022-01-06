Four people get life term for killing man in Pabna

PABNA, Jan 5: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced four people to life-term in jail for killing a man in Santhia Upazila in 2006.

Pabna Special District and Sessions Judge Ahsan Tareq handed down the verdict.

The condemned convicts are: Wasim Munshi, 39, son of Habibur Munshi of Nandanpur Mahmudpur Village, Mostafa alias Most, 42, son of Mojibur Rahman of Nandapur Village, Mirajul Islam, 43, son of Faizal Hossain, and Shahadat.

The court also fined them Tk 25,000 each.

Of the convicts, Shahadat and Wasim were present in the court when the verdict was pronounced while others remained fugitive.

The court also acquitted 19 others as their guilt was not proven.

According to the prosecution, Rafiqul Islam, 35, son of Shahjahan Ali of Gobindpur Village under Nandanpur Union in Santhia Upazila, went to visit the house of his father-in-law Anshar Ali in Sundarkandi Village on October 19, 2006.

The convicts killed him there following a previous enmity on October 25 and went into hiding.

A murder case was filed with Santhia Police Station on October 26, 2006.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court against 23 people.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.







