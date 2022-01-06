Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four people get life term for killing man in Pabna

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Jan 5: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced four people to life-term in jail for killing a man in Santhia Upazila in 2006.
Pabna Special District and Sessions Judge Ahsan Tareq handed down the verdict.
The condemned convicts are: Wasim Munshi, 39, son of Habibur Munshi of Nandanpur Mahmudpur Village, Mostafa alias Most, 42, son of Mojibur Rahman of Nandapur Village, Mirajul Islam, 43, son of Faizal Hossain, and Shahadat.
The court also fined them Tk 25,000 each.
Of the convicts, Shahadat and Wasim were present in the court when the verdict was pronounced while others remained fugitive.
The court also acquitted 19 others as their guilt was not proven.
According to the prosecution, Rafiqul Islam, 35, son of Shahjahan Ali of Gobindpur Village under Nandanpur Union in Santhia Upazila, went to visit the house of his father-in-law Anshar Ali in Sundarkandi Village on October 19, 2006.
The convicts killed him there following a previous enmity on October 25 and went into hiding.
A murder case was filed with Santhia Police Station on October 26, 2006.
After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court against 23    people.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six businesses fined in two districts
Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, inaugurating the  electricity connection
Cold-hit people get blankets in four districts
Stolen newborn rescued, one detained
Covid-19: Four more people die, 27 more infected in Rajshahi
Teenager found dead at Lohagara
Cold wave paralyses life in Gaibandha
Nazrul Varsity admission interview going on


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft