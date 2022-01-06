Video
Govt firm to increase hilsa production

Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, hands over research ship to BFRI

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondent

The hilsa research ship. photo: observer

KHULNA, Jan 5: Fisheries and Live Stock Minister S M Rezaul Karim, MP, on Tuesday said the government has strengthened hilsa research activities to increase breeding and production.
While handing over a hilsa research ship to Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI)  at a function held on Khulna Shipyard (KSY) premises as chief guest, the minister said, the production of hilsa increases every year.
The country can earn huge money by exporting hilsa after meeting the domestic demand, he added.
BFRI is researching sustainable development for country's hilsa resources, he further said, adding, country's hilsa breeding production stood at 51.76 per cent in the last year, thanks to various steps taken by the government including hilsa netting ban.
The hilsa research ship will play a vital role in enhancing hilsa production, new loitering and breeding area identification, netting and hoarding, he maintained.
Lauding the KSY role in ship building, the minister said, KSY has built the hilsa research ship with its own design; BFRI is now capable to enhance hilsa research in the country's rivers and coastal areas.
Chaired by KSY Managing Director Commodore Khondokar Akter Hossain, KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Secretary of Fisheries Ministry Dr Md Yasin and Director General of BFRI Dr Yahia Mahmud addressed the event, among others.
Under the Hilsa Research Strengthening Programme in Chandpur River, BFRI has implemented the project.
Built by KSY, the hilsa research ship was focused by a committee of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Bangladesh Navy, Directorate of Shipping, Institute of Marine Science of Chittagong University and Marine Fisheries Academy.
The hilsa research ship has accession with modern equipment and technology, Portable mini-hatchery, netting system, hilsa research laboratory, fish finder, echo sounder, navigation, modern telecommunication and fire control system.
Experimental trial of all equipment and machineries of the ship was completed after commissioning, said Md Kamruzzaman, administrative officer of KSY.
For high quality accession and stability control, the engine, generator and stern gear and propulsion system were built with super structure aluminium material, he added.
Talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Khulna Fisheries Officer Joydeb Paul, said at least 14 officers and employees have completed training for operating the research ship.


