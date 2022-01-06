Who gets pets after divorce? Spain starts shared custody

Video
Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

MADRID, Jan 5: If you are considering divorce and you share a pet with your spouse, you may be concerned about who will get the pet when you separate. In the vast majority of cases, the pet will be treated as property by the court. A skilled divorce attorney can help you to understand what your rights to your pet may be. This is also an issue that can be covered in a pre-marital agreement.
In the case of a divorce, who keeps the family cat or dog? Spain has ruled that, as with children, parents should in some cases share custody.  A new law that came into effect on Wednesday recognises pets as "living, sentient beings" for the first time, and not mere objects. As a result, family courts must consider both the animal's welfare, as well as the family needs, when deciding who looks after the dog, cat, goldfish, turtle or bird. Spain is the latest European country to recognise animals as sentient beings, joining a group that includes France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Portugal.
The legislation, which was drafted by the ruling Socialists and their leftist coalition partners Podemos, aims to end the legal wrangling that often erupts among estranged couples over who keeps the pets.
It stipulates that  owners must "guarantee" the pet's well-being and that if either spouse has a history of cruelty to animals he or she may be refused or lose custody of the animal.
The law, which amends Spain's civil code, also requires courts to consider the animal's welfare when settling disputes over who inherits a pet.
Despite the emotional connection many people have with their pets, courts in most jurisdictions will view pets the same way they view other property, like furniture or jewelry. If one person brought the pet into the marriage, then they will likely be awarded the pet during the divorce.    -AFP


