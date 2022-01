Residents queue to receive Covid-19 tests as part of a mass testing programme







Residents queue to receive Covid-19 tests as part of a mass testing programme in Zhengzhou, in China's central Henan province on January 5, 2022. Zhengzhou ordered its 13 million residents to take Covid-19 tests Wednesday after 11 cases were detected, as China fights to stamp out virus clusters ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. photo : AFP