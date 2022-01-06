Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden to speak ‘truth’, Trump cancels event

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

WASHINGTON, Jan 5: President Joe Biden will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by Donald Trump's followers with a speech on Thursday warning of the threats to democracy, while Trump abandoned plans for a news conference that day as he reprised his attacks on Democrats and the media.
The White House said Biden would push back against Trump's false claims, adopted by many of his followers, that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, as well as attempts to downplay the violence of the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812.
"The president is going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since, and the peril it has posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday, in the first preview of Biden's remarks.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar has 'ingredients for civil war': ASEAN chair
Who gets pets after divorce? Spain starts shared custody
Having pets not kids robs us of 'humanity': pope
Kazakhstan govt resigns as fuel protests rage
Residents queue to receive Covid-19 tests as part of a mass testing programme
Biden to speak ‘truth’, Trump cancels event
Mourn, or move on?
What collapse of ‘doomsday’ glacier could mean for world


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft