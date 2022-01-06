A vital win to keep the legacy of Bangladesh's Test cricket alive

The victory against New Zealand came at a moment when Bangladesh's ability to play Test cricket is severely questioned. The Tigers were generally vulnerable in the elite format of cricket and those shortcomings seemed to have widely exposed as the time progressed. Even after 21 years in Test cricket, they were regularly tasting innings defeat even at the hands of the second string team.

Sometimes the cricket pundit lashed at them, saying whether Bangladesh are really a Test material!

The year 2021 was horrible for Bangladesh as far as the Test cricket is concerned. They were whitewashed at the hands of a literally third string West Indies side at home and then finished the year, being swept by Pakistan, also at their own den including an innings defeat in a two and half days in the rain-curtailed second Test. In between they drew a Test in Sri Lanka and won a match against low ranked Zimbabwe.

And when they came to visit New Zealand for a two-match Test series, there was hardly any hope that they could salvage a draw, let alone a victory. Moreover the World Champions New Zealand in Test cricket came off in the first Test with a 17 consecutive match without defeat at home. -BSS









