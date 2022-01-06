Video
Federation Cup football

Mohammedan, Abahani to play separate semis today

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The two traditional rivals, Mohammedan SC and Abahani are playing the semi-finals of Federation Cup football against different opponents today (Thursday) at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.
Although the archrivals are facing different opponents in the semis, both are hoping to secure the final and face each other there.
A Dhaka Derby is depending on both of their wins in the semis. The diehard fans of Dhaka football may not wish to miss such a good match now.
But to confirm something like that, the Black and White outfits will have to defeat Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in the first semi-final to be held at 4:00 pm while Dhaka Abahani will have to overcome Saif Sporting Club in the second semi-final scheduled at 7:00 pm.
Even though the Federation Cup lost most of its colour after three vital teams refused to play the tournament pointing at the poor condition of the Kamalapur turf, the knockout stage of the event turned out an exciting situation.
All the four semi-finalists had the experience of playing the finals of the tournament and all of them had chances to play the final at this moment. None can give assurance that the two traditional rivals will play or meet in the final. But the fans are hoping to witness the first Dhaka Derby of the season in the tournament. Let's see if that's what the fans are going to get today!


