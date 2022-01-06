BCB mulling to give cricketers extra bonus after historical win



A fan of Bangladesh cricket team celebrates in Dhaka on January 5, 2022, after the Bangladesh cricket teams' first-ever victory on New Zealand soil with eight-wicket Test win. photo: AFP

Normally the cricketers get a bonus after winning a match but since the magnitude of the victory is huge in Bangladesh cricket's history, BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus said the board is pondering about special bonus.

Bangladesh on Wednesday achieved their first victory on New Zealand soil in 33 attempts, beating the hosts by eight wickets in the first Test. The win also snapped World Champions New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten run at home.

"Our president has talked to the cricketers and team management after the landmark victory. They will get a bonus for winning match, which is normal but the board will decide after the series whether they get any special bonus for this victory," Younus said on Wednesday.

This is also Bangladesh's first Test victory against New Zealand in 16th attempt. Put into bat first, New Zealand were wrapped up for 328 in their first innings, after which Bangladesh compiled 458 and took a handy 130-run lead. Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain then claimed 6-46, the second best bowling figure by a

Bangladeshi pacer, behind Shahadat Hossain Rajib's 6-27 against South Africa in 2008, to skittle New Zealand out for 169 in the second innings. It gave Bangladesh only 40-run target for a victory and the Tigers didn't squander the chance.

This is also Bangladesh's first Test victory against a major side outside of Asia. They whitewashed West Indies in 2009 but that side was literally a second string. Apart from Zimbabwe and West Indies, their only away success was against Sri Lanka. The win came at a moment when Bangladesh cricket hit the lowest ebb.

For the last several years they continued to losing Test matches at regular interval at home and away and they also had a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign. The off the field rift between the senior players and the board and the ego issue of some senior players amongst them also marred Bangladesh cricket hugely in the last year.

Jalal therefore said the win came like a fresh breath of air for Bangladesh cricket in its difficult moments.

"It's a huge achievement to beat New Zealand on New Zealand soil. Our cricket have been in traumatic situation...we had a disastrous T20 World Cup and then we lost Pakistan at home. So the

magnitude of the victory is huge. I want to give the credit to the players and the team management," he said. -BSS







