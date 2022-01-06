Ebadot over the moon after scripting epic victory

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain was over the moon after contributing handsomely in the side's epic victory over New Zealand in the first Test at moment when everyone wrote him off.

While this was Bangladesh's first Test victory against New Zealand and that too on New Zealand soil in 33 attempts, it needed a special effort from Ebadot to materialize it.

The fast bowler claimed 6-46, the second best Test figure for a Tigers fast bowler, behind Shahadat Hossain Rajib's 6-27 against South Africa in 2008 at home, to lead the Bangladesh's landmark victory.

His bowling is the best by a Bangladesh pacer in away condition and only the second five-for after Robiul Islam's five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in 2013.

Thanks to Ebadot's effort, Bangladesh wrapped up New Zealand for 169 in the second innings and set themselves for a paltry 40-run victory to win the game.

"First of all thanks to Allah. Secondly, in New Zealand soil, our brothers and teams didn't get win in the last 21 years. We set a goal this time. We raised our hand. We have to beat New Zealand in their own soil. They are Test champions, our next generation has to beat New Zealand," Ebadot said after the match.

Ebadot entered into this game with just 11 wickets in 10 matches and a worst bowling average of 81.54.

Ebadot's bowling average was a matter of joke always in Bangladesh's cricket fraternity and everybody believed he should have been dropped to make way the other pacers but the Bangladesh team management kept backing him. And they got the reward as Ebadot repaid the faith in a way that hardly anyone could do.

"In the last two years, I am working with Ottis Gibson. Conditions are always flat at home. We are still learning how to bowl and reverse in away conditions. I am trying to hit the top of the stumps. I needed to be a little patient for success to come," he said.

Every wicket of Ebadot was celebrated by a trademark salute that now entered into Bangladesh cricket's folklore. Ebadot explained as to why he celebrated wicket with salute.

"I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force." -BSS







