Mominul credits team unity for famous win against New Zealand  

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque hailed the team performance for their landmark eight-wicket victory against New Zealand in the first Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maungunai on Wednesday.

The victory that put them 1-0 in two-match Test series against the Kiwis, is Bangladesh's first in the second edition of ICC World Test Championship. It was also Bangladesh's maiden win across three formats on New Zealand soil in 33 attempts.

Mominul and company broke some records also, like stopping New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten run at home.

''For the last two years, we could not do well in Tests. It's a result due to a team performance. The bowlers did extremely well in the first innings by exploiting the moisture and they did well in the second innings as well. The batsman did extremely well too," Mominul said after the match.

Put into bat first, New Zealand were wrapped up for 328 in their first innings, after which Bangladesh compiled 458 and took a handy 130-run lead. Pace Ebadot Hossain then claimed 6-46, the second best bowling figure by a Bangladeshi pacer, behind Shahadat Hossain Rajib's 6-27 against South Africa in 2008, to skittle New Zealand out for 169 in the second innings. It gave

Bangladesh only 40-run target for a victory and the Tigers didn't squander the chance.

''I just told the bowlers that we need to bowl like the way we did on the fourth day and we will not go for the wickets. You can say that if we don't go for wickets then how we will get them out? The plan was that we cannot leak runs while going for the wickets. We just wanted to put pressure on them and if the result comes, it is fine," Mominul remarked.

''For the last two to three years, Ebadot has been working very hard. He was a volleyball player for the Air Force. Our coaching staff worked with him, so that he can bowl in the right areas. We were expecting something like this from him. So I am not surprised. For the last two to three years, our bowling coach worked hard with him and it is the result of his hard work."

Mominul also had special praise for the opening pair of Shadman and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Joy, who was ruled out of the series following an injury on day four, in particular provided Bangladesh with the platform in the first innings by weathering the spells of Tim Southee and Trent Boult upfront and scored 78.

''I cannot say where I will rate my innings, but the two new ball bowlers of New Zealand are very dangerous. The way Joy played, he showed that he will be the superstar of tomorrow while Shadman helped in seeing off the shine of the ball," he concluded.










