Queen's Baton arrive in capital today

The Queen's Baton for the 22nd Commonwealth Games will arrive in the city today (Thursday) on a five-day tour in Bangladesh, said a Bangladesh Olympic Association press release.

The Queen's Baton, which carries a message from Her Majesty The Queen, will arrive in Bangladesh as part of its journey to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in England from July 28 to August 8.

The Queen's Baton travels all across the Commonwealth countries carrying the message from the Queen of the United Kingdom ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The BOA has chalked out different programmes for the visit of the Baton in Bangladesh.

The baton is expected to touch down at the VIP Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital from Sri Lanka at 11:30 and then it will visit Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan in Savar on the following day (Friday) morning at 10 am and finally it will be placed at the Bangladesh Olympic Association Bhaban in the capital on Sunday (Jan 9) at 12 noon.

The Queen's baton relay is one of the most special aspects of the Commonwealth Games as it so vividly symbolizes the friendship, respect and unity across 72 nations and territories.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay launched at Buckingham Palace on October 7 last year. -BSS



