Dengue: 4 more hospitalized

Four more dengue patients were hospitalized in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, health authorities said.

The death toll from dengue fever remained unchanged at 105 as no new death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It said 95 people died in Dhaka division alone, four in Mymensingh, two each in Chattogram, and Khulna and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, two are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and the two other cases have been reported from outside the division.

Some 48 patients who were diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday. -UNB











