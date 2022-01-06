Get ready for murder case if Khaleda dies: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a human chain in front of the National Press Club marking what they call the 'Democracy Killing Day' on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Mirza Fakhrul said this while addressing a human chain programme marking the eighth anniversary of the Democracy Killing and Vote Rigging Day.

The human chain was organized in front of the National Press Club. He said on 4 January 2014 Awami League came to power by killing democracy and rigging votes.

Complaining that the government is trying to mislead the people by talking about the law, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia is on the verge of death due to a complex disease."

In this situation the law is not bigger than people. Doctors are talking about taking her abroad for treatment, but the government is not allowing that.

Acknowledging the contribution of Khaleda Zia to restoring democracy in the country, she needs to be sent abroad for treatment at this moment, the BNP leader added.

In the human chain, Mirza Fakhrul said, "On Tuesday, the doctors told me her condition could be serious at any time. If she dies due to medical negligence, every conspirator will be sued for murder."

Awami League promised in front of the UN special envoy Oscar Fernandez Taranco that the January 5 elections would be held to uphold the rules before another election after 3 months in consultation with the opposition parties. But Awami League did not hold the next election. They cheated the people of the country," he added.

Awami League removed the caretaker government from the electoral system and arranged for an election under a party government, said Fakrul Islam.

On that day, Justice Khairul Haque was the main conspirator to assassinate the democracy of the country. In the future, when the democratic government is in power in the country, Khairul Haque will also be tried for killing democracy, he warned.











