HC rules for formulating policy over polygamy

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not issue an order to formulate a policy over polygamy for the sake of protecting family life.

The court also asked officials concerned to explain as to why it shall not declare illegal the rules that allow polygamy without ensuring equal rights of all the wives of the same husband.

A High Court division bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after holding hearing on a writ filed in this regard. -BSS









