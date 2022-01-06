13 districts get new DCs

The government appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) in 13 districts, said a gazette notification of the Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday.

New DCs were appointed in Gazipur, Narayanganj, Brahmanbaria, Pirojpur, Rajbari, Noakhali, Chuadanga, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Sylhet, Chapainawabganj, Jhenidah and Mymensingh.

Among the new DCs, Anisur Rahman, Director (deputy secretary) at the Prime Minister's Office, was made the DC of Gazipur while Md Shahgir Alam, Personal Secretary of Deputy Education Minister was appointed as the DC of Brahmanbaria.

Khalid Mehedi Hasan, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, was made the DC of Naogaon while Mohammad Jahidur Rahman, Deputy Director of Ashrayan Project was appointed as the DC of Pirojpur and Abu Kaiser Khan, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, was made the DC of Rajbari.

Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, Personal Secretary of the Home Minister, was made the DC of Noakhali while Mohammad Aminul Islam Khan, Deputy Secretary of the Cabinet Division, was appointed as the DC of Chuadanga, Nafisa Arefin, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, was made the DC of Nilphamari, Md Oliur Rahman, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, was made the DC of Gaibandha, Monira Begum, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, was appointed as the DC of Jhenaidah and AKM Galib Khan, Deputy Director of the DC office of the Local Government, was made the DC of Chapainawabganj.









