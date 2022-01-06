Video
No further survey after digital one: Land Minister

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Wednesday expressed the hope that 'Bangladesh Digital Survey' to be held in Patuakhali and Barguna will be the latest land survey in Bangladesh.
He said no further survey will be needed after the digital survey.
He expressed his hope at the inaugural function titled 'Postal Bhumiseba (Postal Land Service)', 'Digital Payment in Bhumiseba (Digital Payment in Land Service)' and Call Center at Bhumi Bhaban auditorium at Tejgaon in the morning.
Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman on Land Ministry Maqbool Hossain MP and Postal and Telecommunications Department Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman were present as special guests at the inaugural programme.  Land Management Domain Specialist of Land Management Automation Project former Principal Secretary Md Abul Kalam Azad was the guest of honor.
Land Secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman presided over the inaugural function.
The Land Minister said with the complete digitalization of land management, once the 'Bangladesh Digital Survey' is completed across the country, there will be no need for cadastral survey.  As a result, the people of the country will be released from the harassment of surveys for ages.
Land is deeply involved in human life. Our goal is to be able to reach land service at the doorsteps of people. Apart from digitization of land services, laws and rules are being amended, said the Land Minister.
From now, the land owner can apply for ledger and map by calling 16122. In addition, the land owner will be able to pay khatian and namjari fee and land development tax through online.
At the same time 'you can take Khatian (pamphlet)/land map to your address by post,' added the minister.
Saifuzzaman Chowdhury also said that the opportunity to deposit instant fees in the government treasury through mobile financial services and the opportunity to collect DCR online without going to the land office has been created.
This will greatly reduce the cost and suffering of the people.
Two citizens received direct land services at the venue. One called 16122 and the other applied for land mouza map through Khatian and UDC.


