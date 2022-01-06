RDPP proposes cost twice as much

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 4: The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) for Chattogram Water-logging removal project increased the cost to Tk10, 400 crore from the existing Tk 5, 616 crore.

It is now awaiting approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The RDPP has already been sent to the Ministry for the Public Works and Housing. With the approval of the Ministry the RDPP will be sent to the ECNEC for final approval.

According to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) sources, the CDA proposed to increase the costing of the project to Tk 10,400 crore from the existing Tk 5,616 Crore.

The time schedule for implementation of the project will be extended to December 2023.

After approval by the ECNEC, the costing of the project will be doubled and the time schedule will also be extended for one more year. Talking to the Daily Observer, Col M Shah Ali, the Project Director, said over 60 percent works of the project have so far been completed.

Meanwhile, CDA is going to acquire land on the banks of 14 canals of the city for Chattogram Water-logging removal project.

The Project Authority asked the CDA to acquire the land on both banks of those canals selected for digging and widening to remove water-logging from the city.

Accordingly, CDA sent a proposal to the Deputy Commissioner's office to take a step to acquire over 13 acres of land from the banks of 14 canals of the city.

According to DC office sources, the department concerned has already started their activities to acquire land for the water-logging removal project.

The CDA estimated an amount of Tk 1700 crore for 14 canals. But the project authorities selected 22 canals among the total of 36 canals of the city.









