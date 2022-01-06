Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 January, 2022, 6:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

12 missing in trawler capsize in Dhaleshwari

Published : Thursday, 6 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondent

Locals and relatives of the victims of trawler capsize in the River Dhawleshari in Narayanganj, gather at Kheyaghat of Dharmaganj of Narayanganj on Wednesday. (Inset) A relative of a victim breaks down in tears. photo : Observer

Locals and relatives of the victims of trawler capsize in the River Dhawleshari in Narayanganj, gather at Kheyaghat of Dharmaganj of Narayanganj on Wednesday. (Inset) A relative of a victim breaks down in tears. photo : Observer

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 5: At least 12 passengers have gone missing after a trawler hit by a launch capsized on the Dhaleshwari River in Narayanganj.
The missing persons have been identified as Abdullah, 22, Motaleb, 42, Sabbir, 18, Billal Hossain, Jasmine Akhter, 32, Tamim Khan, 8, Tafsia, 2, Tasmim alias Taslima, 15, and Awlad.
Abdullah Al Arefin, Deputy Assistant Director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the development to our local correspondent.
The trawler was ferrying more than 50 people on Thursday morning. In the middle of the river, a Dhaka-bound passenger launch, MV Sobhan, hit the trawler near the Dharmaganj Jetty in Fatulla as dense fog reduced visibility, said Abdullah Arefin.
Locals and relatives of the victims of trawler capsize in the River Dhawleshari in Narayanganj, gather at Kheyaghat of Dharmaganj of Narayanganj on Wednesday. (Inset) A relative of a victim breaks down in tears. photo : Observer

Locals and relatives of the victims of trawler capsize in the River Dhawleshari in Narayanganj, gather at Kheyaghat of Dharmaganj of Narayanganj on Wednesday. (Inset) A relative of a victim breaks down in tears. photo : Observer

The trawler went down in the river, but many passengers managed to swim ashore, while some were rescued by other vessels. Six divers from the Fire Service, accompanied by the river police, have started rescue operations.
Locals told fire officials that around 50 people were on board when the accident took place. Most of them could swim to shore, the fire official said, adding at least  12 persons are still missing.
Enayetnagar Union Council Chairman Asaduzzaman said thick morning fog was responsible for the accident. Though the launch authorities threw lifebuoys at the drowning people, the passengers of the trawler could not see them due to the fog.
Families arrived on the river banks in search of the missing passengers. The authorities are making a list of the missing persons, said Md Rifat Ferdous, Executive Officer (UNO) of Narayanganj Sadar Upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Dengue: 4 more hospitalized
Get ready for murder case if Khaleda dies: Fakhrul
HC rules for formulating policy over polygamy
13 districts get new DCs
HC orders appointment of 84 successful BCS candidates
No further survey after digital one: Land Minister
RDPP proposes cost twice as much


Latest News
13 killed in Philadelphia house fire
Man stabbed dead in Bogura UP polls violence
Motorcyclist killed in Lakshmipur road accident
Garments owners not worried for transition from LDCs: BGMEA
Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts
Ex-CJ Khairul Huque to be tried for 'killing' democracy: Fakhrul
Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest
BNP gets invitation, won't join dialogue
Youth killed in road crash while making TikTok video
Dialogue: BNP invited to Bangabhaban on Jan 12
Most Read News
Pori Moni indicted, trial begins in drug case
Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns
Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard
23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus
Train hits truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, communication halted
KUET BCL GS, 3 others expelled for life
Four die at RMCH Covid unit
BlackBerry's demise is a warning
10 missing in Narayanganj trawler capsize
Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft