12 missing in trawler capsize in Dhaleshwari



Locals and relatives of the victims of trawler capsize in the River Dhawleshari in Narayanganj, gather at Kheyaghat of Dharmaganj of Narayanganj on Wednesday. (Inset) A relative of a victim breaks down in tears. photo : Observer

The missing persons have been identified as Abdullah, 22, Motaleb, 42, Sabbir, 18, Billal Hossain, Jasmine Akhter, 32, Tamim Khan, 8, Tafsia, 2, Tasmim alias Taslima, 15, and Awlad.

Abdullah Al Arefin, Deputy Assistant Director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the development to our local correspondent.

The trawler was ferrying more than 50 people on Thursday morning. In the middle of the river, a Dhaka-bound passenger launch, MV Sobhan, hit the trawler near the Dharmaganj Jetty in Fatulla as dense fog reduced visibility, said Abdullah Arefin.

Locals told fire officials that around 50 people were on board when the accident took place. Most of them could swim to shore, the fire official said, adding at least 12 persons are still missing.

Enayetnagar Union Council Chairman Asaduzzaman said thick morning fog was responsible for the accident. Though the launch authorities threw lifebuoys at the drowning people, the passengers of the trawler could not see them due to the fog.

Families arrived on the river banks in search of the missing passengers. The authorities are making a list of the missing persons, said Md Rifat Ferdous, Executive Officer (UNO) of Narayanganj Sadar Upazila.











