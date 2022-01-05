13 activists including central secy injured in clash at DU



The Bangladesh Chhatra League brought out a celebratory parade on the occasion of the 74th Founding Anniversary of the student wing of the ruling party on the Dhaka University campus on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least 13 leaders and activists of the two units including central General Secretary of the organization, Lekhak Bhattacharjee, were injured in the clash.

The incident took place at the base of Aparjeyo Bangla of DU over taking positions in the front row during the celebratory parade to mark the 74th founding anniversary of the organization at noon.

Generally, when the Central Chhatra League arranges a programme, the leaders and activists of Dhaka University branch stand in the front line -- specially the female activists of the unit.

As a part of the pre scheduled programmes, different units of Dhaka division including Dhaka University and its hall units, Dhaka Metropolis, DU affiliated colleges and other colleges of the city gathered in front of Arts Building at around 2:00pm.

Dhaka College Chhatra League unit was at the very front row of the stage. When Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall Chhatra League came and asked them to leave the front line, they (Dhaka College) suddenly swooped

on them and attacked them with stones, bricks and bamboo sticks.

During the clash, BCL President Al-Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee were present on the stage and got down to stop the skirmishes. Lekhak was injured on his forehead as a stone chip thrown by the Dhaka College unit activists hit him.

Later Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall Chhatra League leaders tried to protect Lekhak by putting a helmet on his head.

An activist of Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall Chhatra League told the Daily Observer, "We came at the base of Aparjeyo Bangla with a celebratory procession from the hall. According to the rules, Dhaka University Chhatra League should stand before all the units of BCL. So when we wanted to enter, the leaders and activists of Dhaka College blocked our progress. At one point in the fight, they started throwing bricks and bamboo sticks at us. We defended ourselves."

The activist further said, "When Lekhak Dada came down from the stage to stop the fight and started talking to our elder brothers, we calmed down. But at that time, when the leaders and activists of Dhaka College started throwing bricks, a piece hit his (Lekhak) forehead. He was later taken away from the spot wearing a helmet. Then Joy Bhai (central President) came and stopped the in-fighting."

However, the Dhaka College BCL activists claimed that leaders and activists of Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall attacked them first.

On the other hand, a portion of leaders of the organization alleged Joy and Lekhak for the unexpected incident as they (Joy-Lekhak) arranged the programme 'without any plan.'

Sohan Khan, a Vice President of the central committee, said Joy and Lekhak are responsible for the incident.

"Joy-Lekhak didn't call a meeting before declaring the anniversary programme. They could have allocated duties among the leaders to maintain discipline during the programme. The incident is a consequence of their ignorance and indifference to the welfare of the organization," Sohan added.

He further said, "There is no chain of command in the organization now. As the conferences of the different units are not held regularly, the leaders and activists have become angry, imperious and uncontrollable. They have forgotten to obey the senior leaders."

Maskat Hossan, Deputy Training Affairs Secretary of the central committee, said, "If the duo (Joy-Lekhak) discussed the programmes with all the central leaders, this disgraceful incident wouldn't have happened."

Maskat further said such incident will 'Tarnish the fame of the BCL' and added, "Joy and Lekhak must take the responsibility for the incident."

When contacted, Al-Nahian Khan Joy said, "We will find out the perpetrators involved in this incident."

