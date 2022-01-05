Biman cuts fare for Mideast bound passengers

Amid demands for reducing Biman's plane fare for Middle East bound passengers from several quarters including the international recruiting agencies and Hajj and Umrah agencies, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has finally given announcement of reducing its fare in the routes.

At a press release, Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Deputy General Manager

(DGM-PR) Tahera Khandker on Tuesday said that the Biman decided to reduce its airfare to Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates for the sake of Middle East bound migrants.

The decision of Biman to reduce the airfare will be effective from January 16 this year.

The airfare on different routes in the Middle East was reduced between Tk 7,000 and Tk 13,000.

However, the leaders of recruiting agencies and Hajj and Umrah agencies claimed that the reduced amount is nominal and airfare is still quite high compared to the neighbouring countries.

They also said passengers, especially expatriate workers, will not be able to avail the prices as no Biman tickets are available until March.

According to Biman announcement, the reduced fare will be applicable to new ticket purchases - subject to availability - on the Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes.

However, the lowest slab of airfare will remain same, the national flag carrier said.

The airliner said that one-way maximum fare for each economy class ticket on the Dhaka-Jeddah route has been reduced to Tk 64,820 from Tk 72,455, inclusive of tax. The maximum one-way economy class fare on the Dhaka-Riyadh or Dammam routes has been reduced to Tk 63,123 from Tk 70,758.

Meanwhile, maximum one-way economy class fare on the Dhaka-Dubai route has been reduced to Tk 62,784 from Tk 75,508 while maximum one-way economy class fare on the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route has been reduced to Tk 58,542 from Tk 67,025.













