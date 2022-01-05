Video
Home Front Page

Dhaka awaiting US response on call to lift sanctions on RAB, officials

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh is looking for a response from the US on its call for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB and seven of its current and former
officials.
"The government will try to rectify any weaknesses as Bangladesh looks for a response from the US on its call for withdrawal of sanctions," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told the
reporters at his office recently.
Dr Momen said the government is awaiting US response. We don't know when the response will come, let it come first, and then we will see. We shared with them our position. Let us see how it comes up. We are always optimistic, he said.
"We are pretty open to it," he said. Dr Momen said they will see why they are dissatisfied.
Foreign Minister wrote a letter to US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken last month requesting him to withdraw the sanctions.
"Based on the information, we will try to rectify it," he said.
If they are dissatisfied because of false information, Dr Momen said, the government will provide the correct information and explain that they are acting on false information.
"Our assessment is that they will understand us," he said, adding that they (US) have a mature leadership.
Asked about appointing a law firm that can work for withdrawal of the US sanctions, he said, "When and where legal process is required, we will involve it."


