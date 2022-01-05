Masters, drivers, some officials blamed for launch fire

Accusing four persons including owners of Abhijan-10, its masters and drivers as responsible for the fire that broke out on December 24 on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi, the probe committee formed by the Shipping Ministry has submitted its report to the ministry.

The report also blamed officials of the Department of Shipping and

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) working at Sadarghat for extreme negligence in discharging their duties.

Shipping Ministry Joint Secretary Tofayel Islam, also convener of the committee, on Monday night submitted the probe report to Ministry Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury.

The probe committee has given 25 recommendations in the report for taking necessary steps to prevent such accidents.

Regarding the reason for launch fire, the committee said that the fire started from the launch engine.

The committee has recommended to the authorities concerned to stop the 'rotation' system used by the owners for making more profit by running fewer launches, according to the report.

It said that the launch was packed with passengers due to this system, which increased the number of casualties in the accident.

The investigation report said the engine of MV Abhijan-10 launch started malfunctioning after crossing Chandpur terminal. The technicians of the launch tried to repair it, but failed. When the launch could not be repaired immediately, it should have been docked at a nearby terminal soon. But, all associated with operating the launch didn't do it.

Many of the passengers even requested them to dock the launch, but the master and the engine driver continued operating the faulty launch without paying attention to the requests, the report said, adding no attempt was made to extinguish the fire at the launch as well.

It also said that the engine of the launch stopped after the fire broke out. After about 15 minutes the launch moved toward the bank of the river at Char Batarakanda village in Dhansindri union of Jhalakathi.

It also mentioned that Masum Billah, the first-class engine driver of the launch, Abul Kalam, the second-class engine driver and the engine room assistants fled away from them. Despite having enough time to anchor or tie the launch, they didn't even try to do it.

As the launch was not anchored or tied up where it first landed, it moved back into the middle of the river. About 40 minutes after the launch caught fire, it docked at Diakul village on the other side of the river. Many passengers were burnt during that time and many jumped into the river.

If attempts were taken to extinguish the fire, if the launch had been anchored at Char Batarakanda village, the fire would not have been so severe, the report said.

Stating that the fire started from the launch engine, the committee blamed the owners responsible.

It said that according to the registration certificate, total capacity of the two engines of the launch was 1100 horsepower (BHP). Without the permission of the Department of Shipping, the owners violated the terms of the certificate and added an old 3036 BHP engine of another ship to the launch.

However, the modified engine was not tested by the appropriate authorities whether it was suitable for the launch or not.

According to inland ship rules, an inland marine engineer (IME) has to be hired on the launch if an engine with a capacity of more than 1020 kW or 1501.92 BHP is added to a vessel. But there was no one in this position at the launch.

The owner of the dockyard has also been blamed for adding an old engine to the launch at an expired dockyard without permission from the Department of Shipping.

The worst launch fire in memory occurred in the early hours of December 24 near Jhalakathi as Abhijan-10 was packed with more than 800 passengers. The launch was on the way to Barguna from Dhaka.

More than 47 people died in the incident while over 70 people suffered injuries and more 30 people are still missing. Of the critical burn injured patients, at least 12 people are still taking treatment in Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.











