Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:42 AM
Home Front Page

Covid-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 775 in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The number of infections and deaths has increased in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), at least 775 new infections and six deaths were recorded from Covid-19.
The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country now stands at 28,087 and the death rate stands at 1.77 per cent.
The number of infections took the total number of people infected to 1,587,915, added the release.
The current positivity rate is 3.91 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.73 per cent.
A total of 19,838 samples were tested across the
country in the 24 hours.
At least 185 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.
The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,549,956 and the recovery rate is 97.61 per cent.
Of the six deceased, four were men and two were women. Of them, two were between 51 and 60 and four were between 71 and 80 years old, added the release.


