Wednesday, 5 January, 2022
Govt fixes students’ admission age from class II to IX

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Students' age will also be determined in accordance with the 'National Education Policy-2010' for admission in class II to IX.  In this case, amendments have been made in the education policy, which will be effective from the next academic year.
According to the revised student admission policy, the minimum age for admission in Class II is 7 years, in Class III 8 years, in class VI 11 and in class VII 12, in class VIII 13 and in class IX it is 14 years.
This information has been given in the revised policy of admission of students in government secondary schools signed by the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Md Alamgir Hussain on last Monday.
Earlier only the age of admission in class I was fixed at above 6 years as per National Education Policy-2010.
Students have been admitted in many schools as per Deputy Secretary's instructions. But after the completion of the admission process, DSHE issued the revised policy with instructions to fix the age of admission in the II to IX classes as per the national education policy.
However, the upper age limit for admission will be determined by the school concerned. Attested copy of birth registration certificate should be submitted online along with the admission application form to determine the age of the student.
The government had
directed to complete the process of admission of students in government schools by December 31.  
Earlier, according to them, the process of admission of students in most government schools is over. But after the admission deadline, the revised government school admission policy was issued on last Monday.


