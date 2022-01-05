Video
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022
Front Page

23 new civil surgeons appointed to combat coronavirus

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The government has appointed 23 new chief medical officers in separate districts to strengthen medical support amid a spike in the coronavirus infection rate.
The order came through a notice released by the Health Services Division on Tuesday.
New civil surgeons were appointed to the Dhaka, Sylhet, Bogura, and Narayanganj districts, among others.
Authorities appointed 13 Upazila health and family welfare officials, eight assistant directors, a medical superintendent, a deputy civil surgeon and another medical officer as civil surgeons.
The rate of COVID transmission has been rising across the country. Bangladesh registered 775 virus cases in a single day
up to 8 am on Tuesday.
On Monday, the government reported 674 new cases, with a positivity rate of 3.37 percent. The last time 600-plus cases were reported was on Oct 6, while a higher infection rate was recorded on Oct 2 at 3.41 percent.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

