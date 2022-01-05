Video
Abhijan-10 Fire

3 launch owners shown arrested in Shipping Dept case, sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Court Correspondent

A  Special court in Dhaka on Tuesday ordered the jail authority to produce three owners of Abhijan-10 launch before it on January 19 in a case filed over negligence of duty that led to a devastating fire on the vessel killing 48 passengers on board.
Judge Joynab Begum of Dhaka Marine Court passed the order on Tuesday.
Earlier in the morning, the three owners were shown arrested in the regular case following a prayer submitted by Billal Hossain, prosecuting officer of the Department of Shipping. The accused owners are Hamjalal Sheikh, 55, Md Shamim Ahmed, 43, and Md Russel Ahmed, 43.
 After the devastating fire incident in the launch, police arrested the three owners under section 54 of the code of criminal procedure on different dates.
Earlier on January 2, two other accused, MV Abhijan's in-charge driver Md Masum Billah and second driver Abul Kalam, surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail. The court scrapped their pleas and sent the duo to jail.
The same court on December 28 had sent launch's in-charge master Md Riaj Shikder and second master Md Khalilur Rahman to jail.
Shipping department Chief Inspector Md Shafikur Rahman filed the case with the marine court on December 26 under sections 56/66 and 70 of Special Marine Act against eight.
According to the case documents, MV Abhijan-10 started its voyage with several hundred passengers for Barguna from capital's Sadarghat Launch Terminal on December 23. As the vessel was crossing Nalchiti area of Jhalakathi, its engine room caught fire. In spite of the fire, the launch officials did not anchor even though they had enough time. The whole launch burnt on Sugandha River, turning many of its passengers to ashes.
As the launch officials did not take appropriate steps, 42 passengers (which have jumped to 48 till now) burnt to death and around 150 were seriously injured, the plaintiff said in his allegations.
The vessel did not have appropriate number of fire extinguishers, life boya, life jackets, sand boxes or buckets.


