Bone-chilling cold wave sweeps over northern region

RANGPUR, Jan 4: The sweeping bone-chilling cold wave forced people to stay indoors and thick layers of fog kept most of the vehicles off the roads and highways in the northern region till 9 am today.

The maximum and minimum temperatures dropped by two to four degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours ending at 6 pm today, exposing the poor, elderly people and children to miseries.

According to the Met Office sources, the lowest temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius in the country was recorded today at Tentulia point in Panchagarh district.

Besides, the minimum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were 10.3 degrees Celsius at Rangpur, 10.5 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur, 10 degrees at Saidpur, 10.5 degrees Celsius at Dimla and 9.8 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat points in the region.

At Rangpur, the highest temperature recorded today was 18.5 degrees Celsius which was four degrees lower than yesterday's 22.5 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the highest temperatures marked sharp falls by four to five degree Celsius at other areas across the northern region during the last 24 hours ending at 6 pm today causing bone-chilling cold.

Clouds, mists and thick layers of fog apparently gave most parts of the extreme northwestern region a darker look since Monday night amid blowing cooler wind from the western and north-western directions.

Though the sun appeared for sometime in the afternoon, thick layers of fog soon covered the sun as the intensity of cold started rising in the evening amid foggy air.

Local residents said the extreme weather aggravated sufferings of those living particularly on the sandy char and riverine areas on the Brahmaputra basin on Tuesday.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam said the doctors continued to treat higher number of people with cough, fever, asthma and other cold-related diseases at the health facilities in the region in recent days.

However, Dr. Islam said stock of medicines in the hospital and other health facilities was adequate and special steps were taken at the government-run health facilities to treat the cold-related patients. Meanwhile, different voluntary, professional, socio-cultural and charitable organisations, business bodies and other institutions are extending their hands in distributing warm clothes among the cold-stricken people to mitigate their sufferings.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer for Rangpur Rasel Miah said 52,600 pieces of blankets received so far from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund are being distributed among cold-stricken people across the district. -BSS















