BERC move of LPG price slash relieving

Consumers can now breathe a sigh of relief that the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and auto gas is going to come down finally. A news report front-paged in this daily yesterday shows that such price reduction of gas by Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is linked to falling contract price (CP) of Saudi bulk LPG in the international market. Reportedly, Saudi CP price has declined to US$420 from the earlier price of US$765.75 per metric ton.



According to the new price chart, the price of imported LPG, run by the private operators has declined by Tk 50 to Tk 1178 from Tk 1228 per 12 kg container came into effect from Monday evening at the retail level including VAT. What is more reassuring is that prices for other quantities of the LPG will also go down in sync with the new price.



We think, if BERC's move to install electronic dashboard at retail LPG outlets is implemented, consumers will get the LPG at fixed rate. This will also stop corruption that has taken root amid growing demand of LPG. It has been noticed from numerable occasions in the past that consumers had to pay extra to get LPG cylinders as retailers, dealers and importers went in gross violation of BERC fixed price. They took undue advantage of BERC's failure in fixing gas price.



However, the price of the state owned LP Gas Company's LPG will remain unchanged as it has no relation with the global market price. Although keeping the price of LPG gas is a long cherished demand, it shot up in the bygone year repeatedly making people suffer to a great deal. In fact, news reports revealed a somewhat organized chaos in dealing with this gas price. Holding a series of public hearings demanding gas price reduction came of little use.



Especially, under pandemic driven financial constraint people are yet to recover economically while ensure steady income. Ordinary consumers could hardly make head or tail of what to do with the rising LPG price. We think, apart from household use, LPG gas is directly linked to our economic mobility. For the greater interest of encouraging small and medium scale industries, keeping its price under control is essential. Because, we have seen in the past how several mills and factories have closed down failing to afford the cost of various fuels including gas.



Thanking again BERC, we urge the organization to exert its fullest capacity and goodwill to come up with a time-befitting LPG gas policy from which all stakeholders of the country can benefit.