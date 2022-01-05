Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

BERC move of LPG price slash relieving

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Consumers can now breathe a sigh of relief that the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and auto gas is going to come down finally. A news report front-paged in this daily yesterday shows that such price reduction of gas by Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is linked to falling contract price (CP) of Saudi bulk LPG in the international market. Reportedly, Saudi CP price has declined to US$420 from the earlier price of US$765.75 per metric ton.

According to the new price chart, the price of imported LPG, run by the private operators has declined by Tk 50 to Tk 1178 from Tk 1228 per 12 kg container came into effect from Monday evening at the retail level including VAT. What is more reassuring is that prices for other quantities of the LPG will also go down in sync with the new price.

We think, if BERC's move to install electronic dashboard at retail LPG outlets is implemented, consumers will get the LPG at fixed rate. This will also stop corruption that has taken root amid growing demand of LPG. It has been noticed from numerable occasions in the past that consumers had to pay extra to get LPG cylinders as retailers, dealers and importers went in gross violation of BERC fixed price. They took undue advantage of BERC's failure in fixing gas price.

However, the price of the state owned LP Gas Company's LPG will remain unchanged as it has no relation with the global market price. Although keeping the price of LPG gas is a long cherished demand, it shot up in the bygone year repeatedly making people suffer to a great deal. In fact, news reports revealed a somewhat organized chaos in dealing with this gas price. Holding a series of public hearings demanding gas price reduction came of little use.

Especially, under pandemic driven financial constraint people are yet to recover economically while ensure steady income. Ordinary consumers could hardly make head or tail of what to do with the rising LPG price. We think, apart from household use, LPG gas is directly linked to our economic mobility. For the greater interest of encouraging small and medium scale industries, keeping its price under control is essential. Because, we have seen in the past how several mills and factories have closed down failing to afford the cost of various fuels including gas.

Thanking again BERC, we urge the organization to exert its fullest capacity and goodwill to come up with a time-befitting LPG gas policy from which all stakeholders of the country can benefit.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BERC move of LPG price slash relieving
Sharp rise in Covid infection cases worrying
Global Covid Cases surpass 289 Million, what next?
Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off
Welcome 2022
‘Syndicate’ manipulating air fare to Middle East
The tree carrying our tradition must stand tall
Greedy brick kilns devours top soil


Latest News
Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president
Mild cold wave sweeps over 6 northern districts
U-16 talent hunt programme of BFF held
Elderly man killed in Patuakhali road accident
BCL celebrates its 74th founding anniversary
RAKUB disburses Tk 60-cr CMSME loans in northwest zone
Mamunul Huq's bail plea rejected
Youth killed as tractor crushes him in Dinajpur
15-point guideline to fight off Omicorn issued
Samyabadi Dal wants election-time govt under PM
Most Read News
BCL's 74th founding anniv observed at Chittagong University
23 killed in clashes between Colombian rebels
Delhi CM Kejriwal tests COVID positive
3 burnt to death in Turag fire
Dhaka waiting for Washington's response, open to suggestions
2022: Challenges and prospects ahead of Bangladesh
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
‘Ansars help maintain law & order situation at grassroots level’
Cox’s Bazar gang rape: Prime accused Ashiq remanded
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $3tr market value
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft