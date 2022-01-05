Video
Letter To the Editor

Who gets the winter clothes?

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
In winter, warm clothes are distributed to the poor through public and private initiatives. These warm clothes are allocated for the urban and rural poor. Are the poorest people in the countryside, who do not have warm clothes to withstand the cold even on a severe winter night, getting these winter clothes properly provided by the government?

Most of the poor people in the village complain that they are not getting these winter clothes provided by the government or NGOs. So who is getting these clothes? Where are you going? These questions arise among the poorest people of the villages. These winter clothes come to the local union council. Then the villagers have to collect them from the Union Parishad. But most people do not get these winter clothes allocated for them. There is allegation of widespread nepotism. People responsible to distribute winter clothes distribute only among well known persons and relatives. Or they themselves use these winter clothes. Due to which the poor people are not getting these winter clothes provided by the government.

It is important to provide ample amount of winter clothes to the poor people and ensure proper distribution.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



