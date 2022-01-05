

Technologies promoting clean energy



Just before the Climate Summit the UK has taken the lead by declaring 2000 pages strategies as part of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the UN. It aims to tackle the disastrous impacts of climate change with effective measures utilizing existing, emerging and potential green technologies. It includes creation of up to 440,000 jobs, grants to install low-carbon heat pumps for decarbonising heat and buildings, expansion of electric vehicles, further growth of offshore wind-power, boosting nature, a £124m plan to restore 280,000 hectares of peatland and treble woodland creation in England, investments in new technologies such as hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel and £120m towards at least one new nuclear power station, and "unlock" £90bn in investment in the next decade.



Boris Johnson said: "By moving first and taking bold action, we will build a defining competitive edge in electric vehicles, offshore wind, carbon capture technology and more, whilst supporting people and businesses along the way. Our strategy sets the example for other countries to build back greener too as we lead the charge towards global net zero."



The UK Prime Minister welcomed 180 of the world's top 'investors in innovation' at the Global Investment Summit (GIS-2021) held at the London Science Museum on 19 October/21. The UK government has announced plans to launch a £400m package of investment alongside the US billionaire Bill Gates to boost the development of new green technologies. Boris Johnson said the deal would help power a "green industrial revolution" and develop emerging technologies that were currently too expensive to be commercially successful but were essential to hitting the government's climate goals. The partnership would help develop UK technology related to carbon capture and storage, long-term battery life, jet zero (zero-carbon aviation) and green hydrogen technology.



"I think these are all technologies that have massive potential but are currently underinvested in, by comparison with some others," Johnson said. "We will only achieve our ambitious climate goals if we rapidly scale up new technologies in areas like green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuels - technologies that seemed impossible just a few years ago. It will help to bring innovative technologies to market globally, while building new skills and creating high-quality jobs across the UK."



Bill Gates said he would work with the UK government to select projects that would be backed by the new fund. "We will scale those up and bring down that cost, so we'll get these to the same place we are today with solar and onshore wind, and so they can be scaled up to reduce emissions," he said. "Our partnership with the UK will accelerate the deployment of these critical climate solutions, helping to make them more affordable and accessible," Gates added.



"In order to achieve net zero emissions, we need to reduce the costs of clean technologies so they can compete with and replace the high-emitting products we use today - I call this difference in price the green premium." He praised the UK for making "immense progress" in reducing carbon emissions and for introducing policies that helped support science. His 'Breakthrough Energy' is encouraging the development of new net-zero energy technologies, championing policies that speed innovation from lab to market, and bringing together governments, research institutions, private companies, and investors to expand and enhance clean-energy investment.



Following the Glasgow Climate Summit (COP26) and London Global Investment Summit (GIS21) it has become more evident that 'the new technologies and innovation are the keys to the energy transition.' It's the need of the hour to think, understand and work for the development of the following existing as well as emerging and potential green technologies that would help us to get to net zero.



1. Quantum computing: Quantum computing is based on quantum physics, which looks at how the subatomic particles that make up the universe work. According to J. Gambetta (VP, IBM) 'Quantum computing could help combat global heating by more efficiently separating carbon dioxide into oxygen and carbon monoxide, reducing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. It could also help understand how we can make fertiliser by using much less energy. The practical applications of quantum computers are not there yet, but theoretically they could have exciting uses like helping design new chemicals, drugs and alloys.' The PM Boris Johnson promised: UK would "go big on quantum computing" by building a general-purpose quantum computer, and secure 50% of the global quantum computing market by 2040.



2. Heat pump: 'About 85% of UK homes use gas boilers for heating, making it one of the most polluting sectors of the economy. The fossil fuels used in the homes for heating, hot water and cooking make up more than a fifth of the UK's carbon emissions.' Heat pump can replace the boiler as a source of clean energy. In simple terms, an electric heat pump works like a reverse fridge, extracting warmth from the outside air, the ground or a nearby water source before concentrating the heat and transferring it indoors.



They can usually be found outside a home, and they look like a standard air-conditioning unit. They are designed to keep indoor spaces at a steady temperature with gentle top-ups through the day. Heat pumps work best in homes with properly insulated windows, walls and roofs. Air source heat pumps absorb heat from the outside air at low temperature into a fluid to heat inside house and hot water. They can still extract heat when it is as cold as 5�F, with the fluid passing through a compressor which warms it up and transfers it into a heating circuit.



There are two types of Air source heat pumps: a) air-to-water and b) air-to-air. A ground-source heat pump requires plenty of outdoor space while an air-source heat pump can be used in a tight space. It costs about £6,000 for an air-source pump. Ground source heat pumps use pipes buried in the outside area to extract heat from the ground, which can then heat radiators, warm air heating systems and hot water. They circulate a mixture of water and antifreeze around a ground loop pipe.



Heat from the ground is absorbed into the fluid and then passes through a heat exchanger. The cost of installing them can range from £14,000 to £19,000 depending on the length of the loop, and running costs will depend on the size of the home and its insulation. The systems normally work for at least 20 years. The UK government's grant of £5000 would help to bridge the cost difference between the boiler and heat pump for the residents.

(To be continued)

The writer is a former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and writes from England









