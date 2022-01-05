

Presidential dialogue and the Election Commission



Despite an existing constitutional guideline since 1972, the consecutive governments have failed to enact the permanent law, in order to appoint the Chief and the Members of the Election Commission to conduct peaceful and transparent elections across the country. Political observers believe that the law to form an Election Commission in every five years has not been enacted intentionally so that the government can form an Election Commission with its favoured officials. As a result each and every Election Commissions, played controversial roles in conducting national and local elections.



It is expected that with the economic and infrastructural developments the country will also update its electoral process by enacting a law through which Election Commission will be formed without much hassles. As of on January 3, after the two smaller parties Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) and Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), the major anti government political entity Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) also decided not to participate in the dialogue with President Abdul Hamid over formation of the next Election Commission. Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced their final decision on December 29 last, terming the talks a meaningless exercise.



The decision was taken at a National Standing Committee meeting held on December 27 and was presided over virtually by Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman from his London sanctuary. The BNP had participated in the last parliamentary polls held on December 30, 2018 as a component of a four-party alliance of Jatiya Oikya Front, led by Ganaforum of Dr. Kamal Hossain. The other two parties were Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Nagorik Oikya. BNP had also taken part in talks with the President to form the EC before the elections. However, the 20-party alliance led by BNP had boycotted the 2014 parliamentary election.



Meanwhile another smaller party Islami Andolon Bangladesh on January 1, rejected President Abdul Hamid's invitation to a dialogue on the formation of the next election commission. This time BNP has been saying it will not join the talks or elections even unless the demand to hold elections under a non-partisan, election-time caretaker government is met. "The BNP thinks a dialogue on the formation the Election Commission is a waste of time without constitutional assurances for a neutral government and administration during elections in the current political climate of Bangladesh," Fakhrul said in a statement late last month.



He claimed the Election Commission will never be able to independently deliver free and fair elections if a political party remains in power during the polls. "The president himself said he does not have the power to bring changes. So, the president's talks with the political parties will not yield positive results. The BNP will not take part in a meaningless dialogue." The statement also said it had submitted specific proposals to the president before the previous talks, but "every effort failed because the Awami League was in power during the polls".



The "utter failure" of the Election Commission formed after those talks "destroyed the electoral system of the country" while the Awami League "blocked all the ways for democracy to flourish by repealing the caretaker government system", it added. The president has opened talks with registered political parties to discuss their views on the formation of a new Election Commission.



President Md Abdul Hamid started dialogues with the registered political parties on December 20, last year, to discuss issues relating to the reconstitution of the Election Commission. Nine of the 39 registered political parties having representation in parliament are scheduled to be invited to join the talks first. The nine parties are Awami League, Jatiya Party, BNP, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Ganaforum, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, and Jatiya Party (JP).The dialogue formally began with the main opposition in parliament JP. The current Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, will complete its 5-year term on February 14, 2022.



In the absence of a law to appoint election commissioners, the power to appoint an election commissioner is vested in the president, in line with the Constitution. Late president Zillur Rahman had formed the previous Election Commission by selecting a committee to shortlist names of possible candidates for the posts of the election commissioners and their chief. The president had followed suit the next time to appoint CEC Huda and the commissioners from the names recommended by the search committee.



The new election commission will have to arrange the 12th general election between November 2023 and January 2024. Article 123 (3) of the Constitution states that a general election of the Members of Parliament shall be held- (a) in the case of a dissolution by reason of the expiration of its term, within the period of ninety days preceding such dissolution; and (b) in the case of a dissolution otherwise than by reason of such expiration, within ninety days after such dissolution.



Following the demand to enact a law to form the Election Commission, Law Minister Anisul Huq said it would not be right to hastily enact a law for forming the Election Commission. Earlier, a representative team led by Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of civil rights organization Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), handed over a copy of a draft Election Commission Enrolment Law. Dr Badiul Alam had suggested promulgating an ordinance to enact the law. The law minister said: "It won't be right to put the law into practice by sidestepping parliament."



Ganatantry Party on January 3 urged President Abdul Hamid to take necessary steps to frame a law to constitute the next Election Commission in line with the constitution. During the dialogue with the president over the formation of the next EC, the party proposed that there should be a council consisting of the Prime Minister, Speaker, Chief Justice, Opposition Leader and Attorney General, that will recommend names of the next chief election commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners to the President for constituting an EC.



"If it is not possible to enact the law due to time constraints, the next EC can be formed through a search committee consisting of person working with constitutional bodies," Ganatantry Party General Secretary Shahadat Hussain told reporters after the dialogue held at the Bangabhaban. A day earlier on January 2, Ganaforum recommended the President arrange a special session in the parliament to enact a law over the formation of the next Election Commission.



"We will have to wait until the dialogue with political parties over the formation of the next Election Commission is over and see what steps the president takes regarding it," said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Monday last. The Minister said this at his secretariat office in response to a comment made by former Caretaker Government Adviser Dr Akbar Ali Khan a day earlier. Akbar Ali Khan said at an event in Dhaka that the formation of a search committee will yield no good results as the EC will be constituted with the persons picked by the government.



"There is freedom of speech in Bangladesh and therefore, any citizen can express his or her opinion. I think he (Dr Akbar) has expressed his opinion as he has the right to do so," said the minister. Anisul also said, "It would be good for BNP and others to join the president's dialogue, as the country is above all".

The writer is business editor,

the Daily Observer











