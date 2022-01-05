BCL celebrates 74th founding anniversary in dists



Bangladesh Chhatra League brought out a colourful rally in Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola on Tuesday to mark the 74th founding anniversary of the BCL. photo: observer

The student body was formed in 1948 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Since its establishment, BCL has played a significant role in organizing different movements including Language Movement in 1952, Anti-Aiyub Movement in 1958, Education Movement in 1962, Six-Point Movement in 1966, Mass-Upsurge in 1969, and Liberation War in 1971, and Anti-Autocratic Movement in 1990.

PIROJPUR: BCL celebrated its founding anniversary in the district in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, District BCL hosted the national flag and its party flag in the party office in the town. Later they brought out a colourful rally from district stadium in the morning. The rally paraded main roads and ended in district Swadinata Mancha Town Club premises.

Wreaths were placed at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. A discussion meeting was held, and a special prayer was also offered.

President of District BCL Zahidul Islam Titu, President of District Awami League (AL) AKMA Awal, General Secretary (GS) Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader, Pirojpur Municipality Mayor and Vice-President of District AL Md Habibur Rahman Malek, and Sadar Upazila Chairman and Joint GS of District AL Moibur Rahman Khelaque were present at that time.

HATIA, NOAKHALI: The district's Hatia Upazila unit of the BCL observed its founding anniversary through holding different programmes.

The BCL leaders and activists hoisted the national and party flags and placed wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Upazila Parishad premises.

