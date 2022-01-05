Video
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022, 1:39 AM
Two women, baby slaughtered in two dists

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Two housewives and a baby girl were slaughtered in two districts- Kurigram and Khagrachhari, on Monday and Tuesday.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A housewife was slaughtered while her daughter and mother were stabbed by her husband in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 3 am. The incident took place in Char Paikerchhara Village under Paikerchhara Union of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Shahida Begum, wife of timber trader Abu Bakar Siddik, 38, of the village.  
According to local sources, following a family dispute Abu Bakar hit her head with a hammer at 3 am, and she fell down. Later her throat was slit by a knife. Hearing her screaming, his daughter Sumaiya, 9, and mother-in-law Mariam Begum, 50, came to resist him. But he also stabbed them and fled the spot. Sumaiya and Mariam Begum are now undergoing treatment in Bhurngamari Hospital.
The matter was confirmed by upazila health and family planning officer.
It was learnt, Abu Bakar was a drug addict and he would suspect his wife. That is why their quarrel had been continuing for a long time.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Alamgir Hossain said Abu Bakar has been arrested.
RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the throat-slit bodies of a woman and her four-month-old daughter from a locked house in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased were identified as Pinky Akter, 25, wife of Mohammad Solaiman of Madhupur village under Patachhara union in the upazila, and her daughter.
Pinky's brother Imran Hossain Sujon said Solamain was involved in an extra-marital affair and he often locked into quarrel with his sister centering the matter.
On Thursday, he left his elder daughter Sultana, 4, at a relative's house in Noakhali district. Later, he killed his wife and daughter sometime on Friday and went into hiding, he alleged.
Imran came to visit his sister after not getting any news from her for several days and smelled bad odour coming from the house.
Being informed by him, locals broke open the door and found them slaughter lying on floor.
Regarding the matter, Ramgarh PS OC Mohammad Shamsuzzaman said the killings  might have occurred due to family feud.
Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue.
A case was filed by the deceased's family, and police are trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.


