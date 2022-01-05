DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Jan 4: Dr Md Ibrahim Mia, father of Planning Secretary of Jatiya Sangbadik Sangstha and Vice-president of Barishal Press Club MR Prince, died at a hospital in Dhaka at 5am on Sunday. He was 75.

He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held in Dhaka at 8:30am while second namaz-e-janaza on Arajbegi SA High School Field at Dashmina in the district at 6pm.

After his third namaz-e-janaza in Purba Auliapur Village under Ronogopaldi Union in the upazila at 7:30pm, he was buried at his family graveyard.

He left behind his wife, three sons, three daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.









