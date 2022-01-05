18 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 18 people including two local leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been detained on different charges in five districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Gopalganj, Sirajganj and Khagrachhari, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, detained eight people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, five had arrest warrant and the rest were detained with drugs.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail on Monday following the court orders, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested four people along with the materials used for making cocktail from Senbag Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The arrested persons are Abir Hossain, 29, son of Bechu Mia, a resident of Uttar Joynagar Village; and Raqibul Islam, 25, son of Md Jafar Ullah, Ahmed Parvez, 35, son f Mofiz Ullah, and Md Shahid Ullah, of Mohua Village under No. 4 Qadra Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Iqbal Hossain Patwari said acting of tip-off, a team of the law enforcers arrested them along with some materials which are generally used for making cocktail from Ward No. 4 in Qadra Union at around 1:30am.

After filing of a case with Senbag PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Police on Saturday arrested a man from Lohagara in Narail for killing his wife in the district town.

The arrested person is Rubel Shikder.

Police sources said Rubel along with his wife Rozina Begum lived in a rented house owned by one Rezaul Sheikh in Purba Miapara area in the district town.

However, Rubel strangled Rozina, daughter of Kalam Molla of Paikerdanga Village in Sadar Upazila of the district, in the house on December 26. He went into hiding soon after the incident.

Later, police arrested him from Lohagara Upazila in Narail District on Saturday.

He was produced before the court of Gopalganj Senior Judicial Magistrate in the district on Sunday.

Rubel Shikder confessed of killing his wife at the court.

SIRAJGANJ: DB Police, in separate drives on Saturday, arrested four people including two local BNP leaders in a case over Thursday's clash between Awami League (AL) and BNP activists in the district town.

The arrested men are Vice-president of District BNP Najmul Hasan Talukdar Rana, its Joint General Secretary Rashedul Hasan Ranjan, activists Habibul Bashar and Rezaul Karim.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of DB Police Khokon Chandra said police arrested them from different areas of the town on Saturday in a case over damaging government property and obstructing police from performing their duties.

On Thursday, BNP called a meeting at Islamia College ground in the town demanding its chairperson Khaleda Zia's release and her treatment abroad.

A clash ensued between AL and BNP activists at one stage of the meeting, which left over 100 people from both sides injured.

Over 700 BNP, Chhatra Dal and Juba Dal activists were sued the following day, the SI added.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: A thief was arrested in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Imran Hossain alias Chora Imran, son of Abdul Maleq of College gate area in Khagrachhari Town. He is a listed thief in the area.

Police and local sources said Imran entered the house of one Saleh Ahmed in Fatemanagar Village of the upazila in the afternoon, and stole gold ornaments and cash money.

While fleeing the scene, he was caught by the villagers. The villagers, later, handed him over to police.

A case was filed with Panchhari PS in this connection.

Panchhari PS OC Ansarul Karim confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was produced before the court.









