14 nabbed with drugs in seven districts

A total of 14 people including a couple and a newly elected union parishad (UP) member have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Mymensingh, Chattogram, Kishoreganj, Kushtia, Barguna, Rajshahi and Thakurgaon, recently.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 25 grams of heroin from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Mehedi Hasan Nirab, 23, son of Rasel Mia of Sholahasia Village in the upazila, and Mehedi Hasan Mridul, 19, son of Rafiqul Islam.

Police sources said Nirab and Mridul have been involved in drug dealing in the area for long.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at night, and arrested the duo along with the heroine.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court on Monday morning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon PS Mohammad Farooq Ahmed confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: Police on Sunday night detained two people along with two kilograms of hemp in Hathazari Upazila of the district.

The detained persons are Ershad, 34, and Md Harun Rashid, 51.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the bank of a pond in Dakshin Madarsha Union at night and nabbed the duo along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against them with Hathazari PS in this connection.

Maduna Ghat Police Outpost In-Charge Md Suhrawardy confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Three people were arrested along with yaba tablets in separate drives in Sadar, Nikli and Hossainpur upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested two men along with 1,000 yaba tablets in Sadar and Nikli upazilas of the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are: Md Rajon Mia, 32, son of Haris Mia, a resident of Niyamotpur Village in Karimganj Upazila; and Md Shah Alam, 30, son of Md Muzaffor Mia of Uttar Dampara Village in Nikli Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bowlai area of Sadar Upazila, and arrested Md Rajon Mia along with 500 yaba tablets.

In the another drive, RAB members arrested Md Shah Alam along with 500 yaba tablets from Singpur area in Nikli Upazila.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were field with Kishoreganj Model PS and Nikli PS in these connections.

Earlier, members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 340 yaba tablets from Hossainpur Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Md Mojnu Mia, 32, son of late Falu Mia, a resident of Purba Dipashwar Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Narayandahar area of the upazila at night, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Hossainpur PS in this connection, the official added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Two people were detained along with phensedyl in separate drives in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 110 bottles of phensedyl from the upazila on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Md Shafiqul Islam, 45, son of late Nabir Ali, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Pabna District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mathurapur area at night and arrested him along with the phensedyl from a CNG in front of People's Degree College.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Daulatpur PS in this connection.

On the other hand, members of Border Security Force (BSF) in India arrested a youth along with 77 bottles of phensedyl from Munshiganj Border area in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The BSF members, later, handed him over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The arrested person is Komol Ali, 25, son of Gadam Ali, a resident of Munshiganj Village in the upazila.

Local sources said BSF members arrested him along with the phensedyl from the border area in the morning and took him to their camp.

On information, BGB members requested the BSF to hand over him to them.

Following this, the BSF handed him over to the BGB at around 9pm holding a flag meeting.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Daulatpur PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Mahishkundi Company Commander of BGB Md Md Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.

BARGUNA: Police arrested a couple along with one kilogram of hemp from Taltali Upazila in the district early Saturday.

The detained persons are Shanu Mia, 55, a resident of Sonakata Union in the upazila, and his wife Firoza Begum.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided their house at around 12:30am and detained the couple with the hemp.

Confirming the matter, Taltali PS OC Md Kazi Shakhawat Hossain said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 1.05 kilograms of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Uzzal Mondal, 30, son of Purna Mondal, a resident of Baroipara Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Achoya area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway at around 7:30pm, and arrested Uzzal along with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against Uzzal with Godagari PS in this connection.

THAKURGAON: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a newly elected UP member and his associate along with 622 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Boirachuna UP Member of Ward No. 9 Shahjahan Ali, 34, son of Abdus Salam of Bhobanipur area, and his associate Shahin Akhteruzzaman, 43, son of Abdul Ali of Shibbari area in Pirganj Upazila of the district.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam said on information, a team of the elite force arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets from Amtali area in Sadar Upazila at night.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Thakurgaon Sadar PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday afternoon following a court order, the OC added.















