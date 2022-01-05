Construction of 10 roads begins in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, Jan 4: The construction works of 10 roads in two wards of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) have been inaugurated at Tk 49 crore.

MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu inaugurated development works of these roads in wards 32 and 33 on Monday at 11 am.

Six roads in Charkalibari area include BC road from Charkalibari Moylakanda to Chowdhurybari, RCC road from Char Tingao Mosque to Shambhuganj railway station, and BC road from Char Nilkhia paved road to Char Gobdia Khristanpara. The total length of these roads is about 25 kilometres.

At the inauguration, the mayor said, the infrastructure of the new wards of MCC, which was incorporated from the Union Parishad, was extremely fragile; it is now possible to carry out extensive development activities in all these wards.

He further said that the garbage of Moylakanda will no longer exist; the garbage are being turned into wealth; besides, tenders for works worth around Tk 400 crore have already been completed in the expanded wards; Tk 80 crore has been allocated for the development of Ward No. 32 only.

The mayor called upon all to give necessary concession for installation of roads, drains and street lights. He said that there is an opportunity to build new wards in a planned way.

During the inauguration, Councillor of Ward No. 32 Md. Abbas Ali Mandal, Councillor of Ward No. 33 Md. Shahjahan Mia, Councillor of the reserved seat Farzana Bobby Kakli, Chief Engineer Md. Rafiqul Islam Mina, Executive Engineer Zahurul Haque, and Assistant Engineer Md. Azharul were present.










