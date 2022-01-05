Honey collection hampered in Sirajganj



The photo shows honey boxes set up on a field in Sirajganj. photo: observer

According to field sources, insecticide has been sprayed unconsciously in the mustard fields for increasing yielding and lakhs of bees are dying.

Bee farmers said, so far at least five crore bees have died. So, their honey collection target might not be met this year, and they will have to count irrecoverable losses. But authorities concerned said the honey production target will not be hampered.

Sources at the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension) said, in the district, 54,655 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under mustard cultivation this year; and with a target of 210 metric tons (MT) of honey 31,086 honey boxes have been set up by 169 bee farmers. Already 126 MT of honey has been collected. The honey collection began in the first week of December, and it will continue till last week of January.

Bee farmer Abdur Rashid of Ali Village in Ullapara Upazila said he has set up 350 honey boxes; and mustard growers sprayed insecticide in their fields for enhancing yield; so, his bees are dying.

Others like Jahangir Hossain and Shamsul Haq of the upazila said, they have applied vitamin-enriched-insecticide for raising mustard production; many bees are dying. They denied they were not aware of the death of bees for insecticide.

Ullapra Upazila Agriculture Officer (Botany Preservation) Azmal Haq said, huge bees have died in the upazila. After being informed, along with upazila agriculture office, he has inspected the fields.

In fact, according to him, bees are used to collect honey from morning to 4 pm. So, due to spraying of the insecticide in the day time, the bees have died, he added.

If the spraying would be made after the afternoon, the bees would not die, he further said, adding, in the afternoon bees return to their respective boxes. The occurrence has taken place due to lack of conscience. We have given advice in this connection, he maintained.

President of District Bee Farmer Association Abdur Rashid said, because of insecticide spraying at least five crore bees have died, and bee farmers have suffered serious damage.

The honey collection target will not be met and bee farmers will have to count huge losses, he added.

He further said: whatever the government account, about 50,000 honey boxes have been set up by 250 bee farmers in the district; their target of honey collection has been fixed at about 400 MT; and due to death their bees, many farmers have gone.

Deputy Director Abu Hanif of DAE-Rajshahi said, "We did not receive information about huge death of bees."

Honey collection target will be reached, he added.











