Five-day cultural event opens in Rajbari

RAJBARI, Jan 4: On the occasion of Mujib Barsho, District Shilpokola Academy (SA) arranged a five-day long cultural event on the Shahid Khushi Railawy Football ground on Monday afternoon.

The event was inaugurated by SA President and Deputy Commissioner Dilshad Begum as chief guest. Zilla Parishad Chairman Fakir Abdul Jabber was also present.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Emdadul Haque Biswas and Rajbari Pourashabha Mayor Md Alamgir Hossain Titu spoke.

A total of 500 teachers and students of local schools and colleges, and civil society members were present at the inaugural function.













