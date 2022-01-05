Two found dead in two districts

Two youths were found dead in two districts- Mymensingh and Patuakhali, on Sunday and Monday.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: The burnt body of an unidentified youth was recovered by police in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Local and police sources said, on Tuesday morning, local fire wood collectors came to see the burnt body of the unkown youth, 22, in Chala Jungle of Dhalarchham Ijul area of Habirbari Village in the upazila. They informed Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS). Later police came to the spot and recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Iqbal Hossain of the PS confirmed the matter. The body has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, the SI added.

PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a young man from the bank of the Chhota Bighai River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Arifur Rahman Avi, 23, son of Altaf Hossain, a resident of Madhya Ranipur Village in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Arifur Rahman had been missing since December 28.

Later, locals spotted his body on the bank of the Chhota Bighai River in the upazila at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Patuakhali Sadar PS Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.











