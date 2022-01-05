Video
Wednesday, 5 January, 2022
Foreign News

Theranos founder faces 80 years in prison over fraud trial

Published : Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4: Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos, in a high-profile case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture.
Holmes is a rare example of a tech exec being brought to book over a company flaming out, in a sector littered with the carcasses of money-losing companies that once promised untold riches. Her case shone a spotlight on the blurred line between the hustle that characterizes the industry and outright criminal dishonesty.
Jurors took seven days of deliberations to reach their verdict, finding her guilty of four counts of tricking investors into pouring money into what she claimed was a revolutionary testing system. But the panel -- who had listened to weeks of sometimes complex evidence -- also acquitted her on four charges and could not reach a verdict on three others.
"The guilty verdicts in this case reflect Ms. Holmes' culpability in this large-scale investor fraud and she must now face sentencing for her crimes," US Attorney Stephanie Hinds said in a prepared statement read outside the courthouse by a representative.
Holmes made no comment as she left the court when asked if she intended to appeal.
The 37-year-old now faces the possibility of 20 years behind bars for each conviction. She remains at liberty ahead of another hearing on the terms of her bail next week. No date was set for sentencing.    -AFP


