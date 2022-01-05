New York subpoenas Trump, children in fraud probe

NEW YORK, Jan 4: New York's top justice official has subpoenaed ex-president Donald Trump, his son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka in her investigation into the family's business dealings, a court filing showed Monday.

State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, issued the subpoenas seeking their testimony in her years-long civil probe last month, according to the document. The filing came to light after the Washington Post reported in December that James had asked Trump to testify in person at her office on January 7.

Monday's legal filing was the first time investigators have said that they also want to quiz Trump's two eldest children under oath. Following the Post's report, Trump sued James, arguing that she was violating his constitutional rights with a politically motivated investigation.

"Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law," said a spokesperson for James on Monday.

The Trumps urged a court to "quash" the subpoenas, a legal filing showed. "Her (James's) actions are a threat to our democracy and I plan to hold her accountable to the fullest extent," said Trump lawyer Alina Habba. -AFP









